2 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $115,000

Small town living at its best! This sweet home has all the comforts needed. 2 Bed, 1 3/4 bath and one shower in the basement in addition to a non-conforming space for extra living and storage! Maintenance free vinyl siding, vinyl windows in 2015, updated electrical panel, high efficiency HVAC and newer roof. Larger backyard with no rear neighbors and backs up to football field. Don't miss your chance to scoop this cutie up!