Improved and mother approved- Impressions are sure to be made with this one from the first step inside the door to feel welcome and all of the custom touches make this one of a kind property more than a dream come true! Think back to the days when music was king and everyone loved to dance. This home was built for just that. Entertaining, room to dance in the huge open basement area or watching the big game with a dozen or more friends. So many updates, it's hard to list, and a few things left to remember the past. Don't miss this incredible brick beauty, she has only been involved 2 relationships so far- will you be that 'third time is the charm' forever owner? Almost an acre on the edge of a pasture gives a feeling of great privacy and even a chicken coop! (Ama)
2 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $259,900
