Complete transformation of this immaculate brick home. Luxurious touches, from the countertops to the plank flooring. Custom paint and cabinetry create a visual delight in the generous kitchen area. Plenty of natural light and generous space for entertaining many. But wait, out the sliding door, you'll step onto a brand new deck fit for a king. TONS of square footage and a master suite that can't be matched. Stepping into the grand entry, your view will fall upon a stone wall fireplace as you step down into the comfort and relaxation of this hearth room. Seated upon nearly an acre. Even a chicken coop is there to greet you at the back of the property. A short ride to the metro about 45 minutes makes this a perfect getaway. AMA
2 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $280,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Alan and Pat Briggs have been selected as the 2021 Grand Marshals for the 98th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo.
- Updated
Gary Whipple, commander of the American Legion, Williams-Jobe-Gibson Post 128, gave a cordial welcome and blessing for the Sidney Rodeo Queen …
The Shenandoah baseball team handed out its team awards during its annual banquet Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge.
The 2020-21 sports season brought plenty of highlights for the Page County Newspapers coverage area teams and before the fall season begins, l…
Edan Everly will perform a concert as part of Shenandoah, Iowa’s 150th Anniversary Shenfest celebration September 25. The next generation conc…
Generations Past and Future is the theme for the 2021 Shenfest Parade. Entries are being accepted now for the 2 p.m. parade happening on Septe…
- Updated
This is a two owner home. The owners have lived in the house for 63 Years. There is a bedroom on the main floor, formal dining room and 3/4 ba…
Western Iowa Tourism Region and The Iowa Gallivant recently collaborated on a tourism promotion for the western third of Iowa called the Weste…
- Updated
Winter isn’t quite upon us, but it may appear that way inside the Rose Garden as the cast for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group production of D…