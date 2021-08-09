 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $280,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $280,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $280,000

Complete transformation of this immaculate brick home. Luxurious touches, from the countertops to the plank flooring. Custom paint and cabinetry create a visual delight in the generous kitchen area. Plenty of natural light and generous space for entertaining many. But wait, out the sliding door, you'll step onto a brand new deck fit for a king. TONS of square footage and a master suite that can't be matched. Stepping into the grand entry, your view will fall upon a stone wall fireplace as you step down into the comfort and relaxation of this hearth room. Seated upon nearly an acre. Even a chicken coop is there to greet you at the back of the property. A short ride to the metro about 45 minutes makes this a perfect getaway. AMA

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $42,500

3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $42,500

  • Updated

This is a two owner home. The owners have lived in the house for 63 Years. There is a bedroom on the main floor, formal dining room and 3/4 ba…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics