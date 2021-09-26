 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Stanton - $129,500

2 Bedroom Home in Stanton - $129,500

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Stanton - $129,500

This home is located in Viking Village which is on the edge of Viking Lake State Park land. This is a 2 bedroom home which is a country setting with a few neighbor. The property is hooked up to Rural Water & Sewer. The home has a unique floor plan with a large master bedroom and a loft area for the 2nd bedroom. Some of the homes in Viking Village are used as vacation homes for people who love the park, but don't love camping. Make your appointment today to view this home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics