 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $109,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $109,000

well arranged ranch home with fenced back yard. This 3 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath home has new floor coverings and ready to move into.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A new look for downtown Essex

A new look for downtown Essex

The Essex City Council had plenty of agenda items to discuss and resolutions on which to act at its monthly meeting on March 9. The one that g…