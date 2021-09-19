This charming 3-bedroom bungalow home has been nicely remodeled and has a fenced in yard. All 3 bedrooms are spacious and located on the main floor. The kitchen features custom cabinetry and beautiful countertops and there is also butlers' pantry for added storage. The wood floors have just been refinished and the whole house has been repainted. The attic is full of untapped potential and offers great storage or could be converted into an additional bedroom or bonus space! The basement also offers an additional living space and another Â¾ bathroom. There is also a fireplace and a charming kitchenette. The roof is brand new and there is also a 14X24 garage for your car as well as additional storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $112,000
-
- Updated
