 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $139,500

3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $139,500

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $139,500

Nothing left to do but move in to this beautifully renovated 3-bedroom home! Hardwood floors run throughout the main floor where you will find three nicely sized bedrooms and a full bathroom! The kitchen is gorgeous and offers brand new cabinetry and quartz countertops! All of the windows and doors have just been replaced and the roof has also been redone. The full basement offers more living space and could also have another bedroom & there is already plumbing for another bathroom. This home also features a 14X22 detached garage, new HVAC, & a spacious yard!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics