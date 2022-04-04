3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $169,000

Spacious ranch style family home! This home features 3 bedrooms on the main level which include the nicely sized master bedroom with an updated master bathroom! You will also find the remodeled main guest bathroom with a walk in tile shower, a den with a fireplace, and a spacious living room. The original hardwood floors run throughout most of the main floor. The kitchen which is located just off the garage has new appliances. The full basement has tons of potential for another living space or additional bedrooms, as well lots of storage space. There is also a 1/2 bathroom that a shower could easily be added. Located on a quiet street, this house is a must see!