 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $173,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $173,000

Preferred Properties brings you an acreage listing in Clarinda! This 3 bed, 1+ bath home sits on a full acre and is the last house on 12th Street within city limits and is located on a paved road. This property features country views, a covered front porch, and a hot tub next to the back deck. The walkout basement is framed for living space and is ready to be finished. All appliances are included!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular