Preferred Properties brings you an acreage listing in Clarinda! This 3 bed, 1+ bath home sits on a full acre and is the last house on 12th Street within city limits and is located on a paved road. This property features country views, a covered front porch, and a hot tub next to the back deck. The walkout basement is framed for living space and is ready to be finished. All appliances are included!
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $173,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC – Five of the eight Shenandoah athletes in the field finished either fifth or sixth in their weight class to earn a Hawkeye 10 Confer…
With COVID-19 websites shutting down, state public health officials are changing coronavirus reporting
Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association and businesses are giving shoppers a chance to win prizes large and small and celebrate the Vale…
Friday Scoreboard
Funds support important programs and initiatives in communities where Pella team members live and work
ROCK PORT – The Southwest Iowa Warriors wrestlers earned a pair of dual wins Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Rock Port, Missouri, to wrap up a winning dua…
Ames firm files for 681 miles in 30 Iowa counties
SHENANDOAH – After a scoreless opening eight minutes, the Shenandoah boys basketball team battled hard in a 75-47 home loss to Denison Friday,…
Permanent daylight saving time would end clock routines
The Fremont County Board of Supervisors held a public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 2 after their regular meeting agenda to take the first step i…