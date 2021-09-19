Extremely well built & very spacious family home in a great location. There is over 2,000 sq. ft. on the main floor, this one owner home has been extremely well taken care of! Upon entrance you will find a welcoming foyer that leads into the spacious living & dining room. The kitchen offers an eat-in area that overlooks the deck, with more cabinets & counter space than you could possibly need, as well as a walk-in pantry! All three bedrooms are located on the main floor, the master offers a walk-in closet & separate double vanity area outside of the bathroom. Also, on the main floor you will find a spacious guest bathroom, office space, and laundry room. The walk out basement is unfinished and offers tons of potential for added living space. Two or three more bedrooms could easily be added as well as a large family rec room and another bathroom! This home offers so much storage space & the two-car attached garage leads right into the laundry area, just steps away from the kitchen!
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $250,000
