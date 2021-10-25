Beautiful berm home that sits on 13 acres just off a hard surfaced road and only 6 miles from Clarinda. This 3 bed/3 bath home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and is geothermal. The master bedroom and bathroom are very spacious with a whirlpool tub, walk in shower and walk in closet! The other 2 bedrooms and bathrooms are also nicely sized with spacious closets. Bar seating, a large island and plenty of cabinets for all your storage needs top off this beautiful kitchen; the laundry is located just around the corner. Attached you will find a very spacious 2-car garage that has heated floors. This property also features a 50 x 32 insulated shop and a 18 x 32 lean to, great for storing all your extra toys or additional vehicles. As if that wasn't enough this property offers amazing scenery and its own pond that is stocked with a variety of fish.
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $415,000
