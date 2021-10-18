3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $76,550

Don't miss this beautiful 1 1/2 story family home in a quiet neighborhood. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/4 baths, and a very spacious downstairs. This home is located within walking distance to the local library, middle school, and boulevard. This property is well equipped with several large shade trees and an ample fenced-in backyard for play and privacy. You don't want to miss this one, it won't last long!