Don't miss this beautiful 1 1/2 story family home in a quiet neighborhood. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/4 baths, and a very spacious downstairs. This home is located within walking distance to the local library, middle school, and boulevard. This property is well equipped with several large shade trees and an ample fenced-in backyard for play and privacy. You don't want to miss this one, it won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $76,550
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Iowa nursing home recently hit with more than $300,000 in fines has been added to Medicare’s list of the nation’s worst care facilities.
- Updated
There will be several candidates on the ballot in November, running to be the next mayor of Shenandoah, and Jeff Hiser will be among them.
- Updated
One of the first signs of fall in Clarinda is the annual Clarinda Craft Carnival.
The Republican signals bill could come up in special session
- Updated
Jon and Nancy Johnson from Sidney are community members that have provided a safe place for Sidney youth to play for over three decades. On Fr…
Saturday Scoreboard
- Updated
Thursday Scoreboard
- Updated
UPDATE: The Shenandoah/St. Albert game that was scheduled earlier this week is now off.
- Updated
Tuesday Scoreboard
ESSEX – Logan Roberts and Carter Johnson combined for all nine touchdowns in leading Stanton/Essex to a 64-34 win over Bedford Friday, Oct. 8,…