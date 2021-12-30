Located on a corner lot with new roof, vinyl siding, and hot water heater. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has potential! Nice family home that's ready for it's new owner. Call to schedule a showing and make this home yours, today!
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $86,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Improving southwest Iowa has been a lifelong goal for native Rebecca Castle Laughlin. Laughlin grew up outside of Shenandoah and graduated fro…
Two cousins graduating in 1980 with a class of 34 students will be sworn in as the mayor of their town.
We’ve compiled a boys basketball career statistical leaderboard of Page County Newspapers schools.
As court battles continue at the federal level over the legality of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) COVID-19 Vaccinat…
The first half of the 2021/2022 winter sports season is over.
Page County was among 50 Iowa counties included in a disaster proclamation issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds after severe winds and tornadoes ripped…
Green Plains LLC in Shenandoah has announced they are establishing a Monarch Fueling Station on-site in partnership with the Iowa Renewable Fu…
Further discussions were held by the Page County Board of Supervisors Dec. 28 regarding the establishment of a full-time safety/ human resourc…
The first half of the 2021/2022 winter sports season is over.
Mayor Peter Johnson presided over his last meeting for the Sidney City Council on Dec. 20 and after taking roll, he and the council promptly g…