Preferred Properties announces a new Clarinda listing! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath residence has been extensively remodeled. Each of the 3 bedrooms provide closet space and great square footage. This property features customized kitchen cabinets, an eat in dining area, and wood floors throughout the home! Additionally, it sits on a corner lot and includes a large storage shed.
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $87,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sarah Crockett of Shenandoah makes her directorial debut at Southwest Iowa Theatre Group with the world premiere of “Rent After Death.”
Southwest Iowa sophomore Clara Sapienza advanced to the quarterfinals to highlight the Warriors’ weekend at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Off…
GRISWOLD – The Stanton Viqueens scored the game’s final eight points in a 40-34 win over Sidney Friday, Jan. 21, in the Corner Conference Tour…
Mayor Ken Brown presided over his first official meeting as Sidney’s new mayor at a special meeting on Jan. 3. The purpose of the meeting was …
Page County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information relating to a burglary that was reported Jan. 13 south of Essex.
The Shenandoah Speech Team traveled to Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs on Sat. Jan. 22 to compete in the 2022 IHSSA District Lar…
Five students from Shenandoah High School Davis Rodgers FFA chapter attended the Ignite, Amplify, and Transform conference on Jan. 8. The memb…
The Sidney School Board heard jointly from school principals Kim Payne and Shannon Wehling at the Jan. 17 meeting. They recently returned from…
Leading Democratic challenger has $8,500 in campaign treasury
Armed with information from several constituents, council remembers came to the Essex City Council Jan. 12 meeting knowing they needed to disc…