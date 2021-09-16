Spacious two-story family home with lots of updates! This home features spacious bedrooms including the master bedroom on the main floor which also has a laundry area. Also, on the main floor you will find a large dining room, living room and the kitchen has newer cabinets and appliances! The attached garage leads right in to the kitchen making unloading groceries a breeze. Upstairs holds another full bathroom, two bedrooms, and a great bonus space that gets a ton of natural light! The unfinished attic offers has a ton of storage space. This home has had newer windows installed throughout, a new hot water heater, and the boiler has recently been converted to a forced air furnace new in 2019.
3 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $89,000
