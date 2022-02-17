 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Coin - $22,500

  • Updated
Foreclosure. "As-Is" Manufactured Home on ~0.30 acre lot in Coin, Iowa. Shed and Lean-to on property. Cleanout needed. Winterized. Please contact Listing office, Home Real Estate Nebraska City for details submitting offers.

