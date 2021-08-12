 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Springs - $69,900

A rural home on 1/46 acres at the southeast corner of College Springs IA. This rural setting backing up to farm fields also gives you public water and city septic. The home has had a lot of updates and just waiting for the new buyer to give it the finishing touches. A 32x24 attached garage tops it off.

