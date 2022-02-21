 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Emerson - $150,000

Beautiful home in small town Iowa featuring refinishing hardwood floors concrete counter tops and three nice bedrooms all on the main floor. This house has a detached two car garage with a concrete drive with extra parking. There is an extra lot to the south of this property that is included. The extra lot gives lots of room for entertainment.

