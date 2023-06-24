The one you have been waiting for wondering, ''When will I find mine?'' Congratulations your patience has paid off, This truly unique gem covers everything on your list. Schedule the move, get to packing, your home is here! If you get it first... Once upon a time can start NOW.
3 Bedroom Home in Emerson - $295,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A compromise was reached between the owners of MJ’s Comeback and the Clarinda City Council June 14 regarding a request to hold an outdoor stre…
Have you ever imagined what it would be like to live in a horror movie? Dustin and Meagan Mattson of Shenandoah did just that recently while f…
How will economy, Iowa borrowers be impacted by impending Supreme Court decision on student loan forgiveness?
DES MOINES — Tens of thousands of Iowa student loan borrowers are awaiting a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on President Joe Biden’s pla…
Rhonda Hobbie says the Sidney Swimming Pool season is going very well at this point in her second year as the pool's manager.
David Freese has decided to decline his induction into the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame. The former third baseman was a postseason hero f…