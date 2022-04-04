3 Bedroom Home in Essex - $180,000

Be the first to know
The lines were long and the Essex Fire Station was packed with people eager to eat fish and chicken at the 15th annual Essex Fire and Rescue F…
Whether you have lived in Shenandoah all your life or are in town for a visit, there is probably something on display at The Greater Shenandoa…
Essex senior Riley Jensen won the high jump title at the Rod Smith Invitational, held at Woodbine Tuesday, March 29.
Over the years, the Skateland roller rink was the social event of the weekend. For some, it was their second home. Young kids racing around th…
The third time’s the charm for Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells and Hamburg Community School District as the State Board of Education approved th…
For 26 years, Connie McGinnis has done all she can to encourage students, help coaches and make Shenandoah High School the best host for paren…
The first annual Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation (SIEF) banquet was held on March 26 at the Elks Lodge, celebrating 150 years of educatio…
Last October, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors listened to a variety of individuals in a packed boardroom about the proposed drainage d…
M.A.Y. Mentoring has received so much support from the community over the years and now wishes to give back by hosting an evening of fun, laug…