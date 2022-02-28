 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Farragut - $129,500

So much new in the beautiful home, just a couple country miles from the metro area. Living areas are beautifully redone and updated. This property is move in ready and dressed to impress. New appliances, new flooring, new roof, new bath. So many updates.Back yard is enclosed with a privacy fence, corner lot and a great location.

