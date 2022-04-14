3 Bedroom Home in Farragut - $92,000

Home town living in simplicity for this 3 bed, 2 bath modular home that's been given a new life. New flooring and paint as well as many updates. This property sits right along the Trace bike trail and in a quiet edge of Farragut. Convenience of local shopping is a few miles away in Shenandoah or Sidney. Sit on the deck and enjoy the spring weather. Plenty of space to stretch out and enjoy being home.