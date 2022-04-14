 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Farragut - $92,000

3 Bedroom Home in Farragut - $92,000

Home town living in simplicity for this 3 bed, 2 bath modular home that's been given a new life. New flooring and paint as well as many updates. This property sits right along the Trace bike trail and in a quiet edge of Farragut. Convenience of local shopping is a few miles away in Shenandoah or Sidney. Sit on the deck and enjoy the spring weather. Plenty of space to stretch out and enjoy being home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular