3 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $399,000

COUNTRY ROADS WILL LEAD YOU HOME to this 3 BD, 1.5 BA Colonial Styled Farmhouse SITED ON 10.13 ACRES! Capture a picturesque bridge, hills, pastures & nature! You'll love how the owner had an eye to see the potential & ''good bones'' when transforming this 1900's cottage into a charming home by honoring its historic roots! So many improvements and amenities since 2017: Roof, HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, Kitchen & Baths just to name a few! The huge Machine Shed serves as a Garage, Hobby Workshop & ample storage for your RV & Boat! Historic Barn, Corn Crib, Granary, 2 Loafing Sheds & Grain Bin! Bring your horses & 4-H animals! No Covenants! Easy commute to surrounding towns & the Metro!...Then escape the frenzy! Timeworn Charm!... Country Redefined!.. Come Home to Southwest Iowa!