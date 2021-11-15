COUNTRY ROADS WILL LEAD YOU HOME to this 3 BD, 1.5 BA Colonial Styled Farmhouse SITED ON 10.13 ACRES! Capture a picturesque bridge, hills, pastures & nature! You'll love how the owner had an eye to see the potential & ''good bones'' when transforming this 1900's cottage into a charming home by honoring its historic roots! So many improvements and amenities since 2017: Roof, HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, Kitchen & Baths just to name a few! The huge Machine Shed serves as a Garage, Hobby Workshop & ample storage for your RV & Boat! Historic Barn, Corn Crib, Granary, 2 Loafing Sheds & Grain Bin! Bring your horses & 4-H animals! No Covenants! Easy commute to surrounding towns & the Metro!...Then escape the frenzy! Timeworn Charm!... Country Redefined!.. Come Home to Southwest Iowa!
3 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $399,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sidney’s football coach for the last 24 seasons has called it a career.
- Updated
Be prepared to put your detective caps on as the students from the Shenandoah High School, under the direction of Zach Dotzler, host a Murder …
The Shenandoah cross country teams looked back at the 2021 season during the Shenandoah Optimist Club's 46th annual Cross Country and Friend o…
- Updated
All results listed are unofficial prior to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors canvassing the election.
- Updated
In northeastern Iowa, trout fishing is widespread, but rarely is it heard of in southwest Iowa.
Calculate your Social Security benefit and see how it compares.
- Updated
The first meeting of the month for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors started with the typical approvals for the agenda, minutes, bills a…
The Essex cheerleading team finished seventh Saturday, Nov. 6, at the state cheerleading championships.
Bob Raissman: Kyrie Irving and Aaron Rodgers get very different criticism as unvaccinated sports stars
Got a problem? Blame it on Kyrie Irving.
The Shenandoah Middle School fall musical will take the stage this weekend at the Glady’s Wirsig-Jones Auditorium.