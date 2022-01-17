 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $274,900

SURROUND YOURSELF WITH INVITING COMFORT! This 3 BD, 3 BA Ranch will be sure to impress you inside & out! Open Concept in the Living, Kitchen & Dining Areas with engineered wood flooring! Cathedral Ceiling in the Living Room & Fireplace! Main Floor Laundry! Stainless Steel appliances & Granite countertops! Snack Bar! Sellers have done so many updates, you must see to appreciate! Fabulous Basement Family Room & 2nd Kitchen for an easy W/O to the patio for grilling, Bath with a walk-in tiled shower, Office & Flex Rooms! You'll love relaxing on the newer composite deck or the patio this spring with morning coffee or an evening hot toddy! Amazing Backyard Landscaping, Spacious Garden Shed & a Huge Garden area! Strawberry Bed, Raspberry & Blueberry Bushes! AMA

