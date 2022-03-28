 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $105,000

  • Updated
Great home that would please any buyer. Nice backyard that you can walk right out and do your grilling. New patio door to the outside in the dining room area. Dog kennel set up that the dogs can go inside to the kennel. Carport on the front of the double detached garage.

