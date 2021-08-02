 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $128,000

  • Updated
Come take a look at this nice 2-story home. Inside enjoy spacious rooms and hardwood floors. Downstiars there is also a semi-finished family room and a 3/4 utility bathroom. Outside enjoy a good sized backyard which would be a perfect spot for a garage.

