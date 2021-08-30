 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $134,999

This 3 bedroom & 2 bath home enjoys the view of a park like setting behind the home and neighboring properties. There are 2 living room areas and a 2 car attached garage, newer furnace, AC, water heater and completely remodeled bathroom. Make your appointment to look at this home today.

