3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $140,000

This is a very clean, well maintained, 3-bedroom, raised ranch home with a 1-car attached garage. The house has hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms, an eat in kitchen with sliding glass doors to back covered patio and fenced in yard. There is a family room and half bath on the lower level. The home has newer roof, furnace, and flooring. Take time to look at this great home in a quiet neighborhood.

