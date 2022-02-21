 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $149,900

This is a nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with vinyl siding, newer windows through out, new shingles on the roof , new kitchen appliances, large backyard with storage shed and accent wall landscaping. The backyard has a major portion fenced off, and addition of a little more fencing and you would have a fenced backyard. The home has new carpet and is located across the street from a city park & play ground and a school bus stop. Make your appointment today to view this home.

