This is a nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home with vinyl siding, newer windows through out, new shingles on the roof , new kitchen appliances, large backyard with storage shed and accent wall landscaping. The backyard has a major portion fenced off, and addition of a little more fencing and you would have a fenced backyard. The home has new carpet and is located across the street from a city park & play ground and a school bus stop. Make your appointment today to view this home.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Director John Schwab met with Greg Connell of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, and with engineers and architects from HGM Asso…
The Shenandoah Community School District recently filled a vacancy, hiring a school business official.
The Shenandoah Community School District has hired a new high school principal for the 2022-23 school year.
The Shenandoah High School band is one step closer to receiving new uniforms for the 2022-23 school year.
The Feb. 9 meeting of the Essex City Council was decidedly focused on community improvement, forward motion and celebration of the positive.
The Sidney Cowboys made just one of their 24 3-point attempts in a 37-31 loss to Bedford in the first round of the Class 1A District 14 Tourna…
DES MOINES – Seth Ettleman’s first experience at the state wrestling tournament came to a quick end Thursday, Feb. 17, in the opening session …
As Valentine’s Day approaches, one expert matchmaker says it is important to focus on relationships throughout the year and that Valentine’s D…
COUNCIL BLUFFS - Shenandoah senior Treye Herr bowled a perfect score of 300 in his second individual game and easily won the Hawkeye 10 Confer…
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah boys bowling team rolled a 200 or better in four of their final five baker games Tuesday, Feb. 15, at a Class 1A s…