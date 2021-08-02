This split entry home welcomes you in with a large entry area, living room that is open to the dining area including kitchen. The kitchen has an eat-in bar next to the French glass doors leading to the back deck. There are 2-bedrooms on the upper level 1-with a walk in closet. This level also includes a full bath. The lower level has a bedroom with double closet, a family room with garden level windows and a full bath. There is a nice 2-car tuck under garage, a fenced in backyard with a storage shed and a back patio for fun and friends.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $154,000
-
- Updated
