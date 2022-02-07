Here's your opportunity at a very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that sits on the edge of town in a country like setting on over 1/4 acre lot. This home had all new kitchens appliances & new windows installed throughout the home in the fall of 2021. There's plenty of room for your camper or extra vehicles on the large off-street parking area. And the home has a newer water heater, furnace and central air unit. Make your appointment today to look at this very nice home
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $165,000
