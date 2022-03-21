 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $167,000

  Updated
This beautiful home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom with all new carpet, vinyl plank, and paint. All three bedrooms are on the main level with a full bath. To extend the living space to the lower level there is a new ceiling grid, flooring, and a 3/4 bath. The home also has some new plumbing and new fixtures. The rear deck has been power washed and stained, and the yard is ready for spring/summer enjoyment. Don't miss out on this excellent home in a nice neighborhood.

