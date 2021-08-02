3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $199,900

Beautifully remodeled home!! Pack up your things and move right in. With in the last 5 years this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has had extensive remodeling and updates. Updated kitchen, new flooring throughout, paint, remodeled baths, newly finished basement, some plumbing and electrical, new lighting, new white trim and doors throughout, new deck in 2021, garage roof in 2020 and more. You can enjoy looking at the large level backyard from either the new deck or small patio. There is plenty of room for kids to play, a pool or a flower/vegetable garden. You don't want to wait long to make your appointment to look at this gorgeous property. Call a realtor today!