3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $203,500

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This home sits on a quiet dead end street on the northeast side of Red Oak. Enjoy a beautiful countryside view east of the home and a city park at the end of the block. The home features 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, and an open concept between the large living room and dining room. Also there is a spacious eat-in kitchen, a sunny bonus room on the south side, and a remodeled bath on the main floor. 2 bedroom doors and the main bathroom doors have been widened to make them handicap accessible. The basement features a nonconforming bedroom, 3/4 bath, a nice storage room, utility room that has laundry hookups, and a large room that is an open canvas for your imagination. The sellers have replaced some foundation walls the fall of 2021. The 26' x 33' oversized car garage has plenty of cabinets and space for a nice workshop. This home would be great for family get-togethers and entertaining! Don't miss out on this lovely home and set up a showing today!