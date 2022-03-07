 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $225,000

  • Updated
This beautiful three bedroom brick Tudor style home has a gorgeous Ludowici tile roof and is located within walking distance of Red Oak's downtown square. Inside, along with newer granite countertops with Garnet accents , enjoy original woodwork, crown molding, fixtures, decorative tile and French doors. Be sure and set up an appointment to view this classy home.

