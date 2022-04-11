This attractive 2 story home is located on a street lined with beautiful shade trees. Enjoy several main floor updates to the 3/4 bathroom, laundry, and remodeled kitchen with new appliances. Along with the convenience of a main floor bedroom, upstairs there are 2 additional bedrooms and an office that could double as a 4th bedroom option. You can relax in the upstairs walk in jetted tub or get busy on a project in the shop located on the back of the property. Other advantages to this home include newer windows, air, furnace, roofing and leaf guards. Come take a look at all this home has to offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $239,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Clarinda junior Isaac Jones won the high jump and long jump titles leading the Cardinals to a runner-up finish at the Jerome Howe Relays Monda…
Lilly Peters earned 14 points in the throwing events, leading Sidney at the Riverside Lady Dawgs Invitational in Oakland on Tuesday, April 5.
Saturday Scoreboard
Page County will have two individuals running for the District 2 Board of Supervisors position in the June Republican primary.
After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 the annual American Legion Post 88 Easter Egg Hunt will return this year.
DES MOINES — A state facility for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities that has been under scrutiny from federal investigat…
The Sidney boys and girls golf teams opened the season with easy wins Friday, April 1, at the Fremont County Golf Course.
Sidney City Council’s workshop was a productive one on March 28 after the standard approvals of agenda and the consent agenda, which included …
Friday Scoreboard