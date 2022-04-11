3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $239,900

This attractive 2 story home is located on a street lined with beautiful shade trees. Enjoy several main floor updates to the 3/4 bathroom, laundry, and remodeled kitchen with new appliances. Along with the convenience of a main floor bedroom, upstairs there are 2 additional bedrooms and an office that could double as a 4th bedroom option. You can relax in the upstairs walk in jetted tub or get busy on a project in the shop located on the back of the property. Other advantages to this home include newer windows, air, furnace, roofing and leaf guards. Come take a look at all this home has to offer.