3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $240,000

  • Updated
This 3 bedroom 1Â¾ bath home has a remodeled kitchen with a large family room w a fireplace on the edge of town with w/ open field behind the house. Fenced backyard, nice garden shed could double as play house. Make your appointment to view this home today!

