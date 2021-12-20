3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $249,000

This fully restored 1907 Edwardian era home has several stained, leaded and beveled glass windows. There are oak floors, staircase and oak parquet in foyer. The home has original exquisite decorative dentil, egg and dart oak woodwork. The main floor includes a built-in pantry with a pass-through to formal dining room where there is a beautiful art nouveau light fixture. There is a main floor bedroom/office and a attached bathroom with a claw foot tub. The 2018 updated kitchen has soft close cabinets, quartz counter tops, a gas stove with convection option, farmhouse apron copper sink and a center island. There are two new bathrooms, the one completed in 2018 has a slipper tub and the second bathroom upstairs was added in 2020 includes a whirlpool tub/shower combo, double sinks, and mosaic floor title. The upper level also has 2 bedrooms and laundry with a soak sink. All of this and more with a large lot. This is a must see beautiful home.