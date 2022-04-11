This upbeat 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home may be just what your looking for. It comes with many updates such as; newer windows, a newly remodeled kitchen and 2 remodeled baths, new flooring in living room, mudroom and kitchen and a new power vent water heater. In addition to these many updates, a new 2 car garage measuring 32' x 26' was built which includes spray foam insulation and heat. There's even cat 6 networking cable ran throughout the house and garage, a new electric panel and a new composite deck out back. Stop by and take a look today!
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $259,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Clarinda junior Isaac Jones won the high jump and long jump titles leading the Cardinals to a runner-up finish at the Jerome Howe Relays Monda…
Lilly Peters earned 14 points in the throwing events, leading Sidney at the Riverside Lady Dawgs Invitational in Oakland on Tuesday, April 5.
Saturday Scoreboard
Page County will have two individuals running for the District 2 Board of Supervisors position in the June Republican primary.
After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 the annual American Legion Post 88 Easter Egg Hunt will return this year.
DES MOINES — A state facility for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities that has been under scrutiny from federal investigat…
The Sidney boys and girls golf teams opened the season with easy wins Friday, April 1, at the Fremont County Golf Course.
Sidney City Council’s workshop was a productive one on March 28 after the standard approvals of agenda and the consent agenda, which included …
Friday Scoreboard