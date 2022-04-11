3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $259,900

This upbeat 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home may be just what your looking for. It comes with many updates such as; newer windows, a newly remodeled kitchen and 2 remodeled baths, new flooring in living room, mudroom and kitchen and a new power vent water heater. In addition to these many updates, a new 2 car garage measuring 32' x 26' was built which includes spray foam insulation and heat. There's even cat 6 networking cable ran throughout the house and garage, a new electric panel and a new composite deck out back. Stop by and take a look today!