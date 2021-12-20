3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $275,000

Her is a beautifully updated acreage just a short distance out of town located on 2.59 net acres, This 3 bedroom 2 bath ( 2 -3/4 baths) home has a fantastic knotty pine lined basement family room. The home has updated kitchen and bathrooms, newer windows, metal roof on the house & garage. There is also a surprise in the attic, a finished loft area! The home has rural water to the house and a well for the outside water faucets. There is also a 3 car garage that is insulated and a paved driveway. Fiber-optic internet is in the process of being installed at the property. Being located on top of a hill you should have a great view of both sun rise and sunsets! Make your appoint met to view this home today!