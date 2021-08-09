3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $310,000

Not enough counter space? No Problem with this open floor plan with a center island in the kitchen. Backsplash of ceramic tile that is all white. Soft drawer closures in the kitchen with lots of pull outs. 3 Bedrooms,2 baths and laundry room all on the main floor.The laundry is where it should be, right between all the bedrooms. A master bath to spoil you with a stand alone shower, double basin sinks,in soft gray tones. A fireplace that heats up the whole space for those cool snowy evenings To add to the feeling of openness the ceilings in the living room are 10' and drops to 9' in eat in area. Crown molding around the area and a open stairway to the lower level. In that lower level you are plumbed and ready for designing your own floor plan to include a third bath, more bedrooms and room for a family room. It does have the new LP siding on it. Be in the Country and still have City pleasures. Owners of the property has a real estate license.