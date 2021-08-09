 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $310,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $310,000

Not enough counter space? No Problem with this open floor plan with a center island in the kitchen. Backsplash of ceramic tile that is all white. Soft drawer closures in the kitchen with lots of pull outs. 3 Bedrooms,2 baths and laundry room all on the main floor.The laundry is where it should be, right between all the bedrooms. A master bath to spoil you with a stand alone shower, double basin sinks,in soft gray tones. A fireplace that heats up the whole space for those cool snowy evenings To add to the feeling of openness the ceilings in the living room are 10' and drops to 9' in eat in area. Crown molding around the area and a open stairway to the lower level. In that lower level you are plumbed and ready for designing your own floor plan to include a third bath, more bedrooms and room for a family room. It does have the new LP siding on it. Be in the Country and still have City pleasures. Owners of the property has a real estate license.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $42,500

3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $42,500

  • Updated

This is a two owner home. The owners have lived in the house for 63 Years. There is a bedroom on the main floor, formal dining room and 3/4 ba…

2 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $280,000

2 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $280,000

  • Updated

Complete transformation of this immaculate brick home. Luxurious touches, from the countertops to the plank flooring. Custom paint and cabinet…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics