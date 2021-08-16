3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $32,000

103 E Grimes is a 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath house. It has been a rental property and is ready for it's next tenant. The main level has a living room, dining room, newly remodeled kitchen, one bedroom, laundry hook up, with newer full and 1/2 bath. Upper level has 2 bedrooms. Property is being sold as is. Contact your favorite agent to see this property.