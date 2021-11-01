 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $32,000

3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $32,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $32,000

709 E Maple is a 3 bedroom, 1-1/4 bath house. It has been a rental property and is ready for it's next tenant. The main level has a living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry hook up, and 1/4 bath. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. House is in nice quiet neighborhood. Property is being sold as is. Contact your favorite agent to see this property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics