709 E Maple is a 3 bedroom, 1-1/4 bath house. It has been a rental property and is ready for it's next tenant. The main level has a living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry hook up, and 1/4 bath. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. House is in nice quiet neighborhood. Property is being sold as is. Contact your favorite agent to see this property.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $32,000
