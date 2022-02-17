501 E Prospect is a nice house located on a corner lot. It has an open front porch to the south. The back porch is enclosed. The kitchen has a breakfast nook with built in bench seats. There are also hardwood oak floors through out the entire house. There is a bathroom and bedroom on the main floor. The laundry shoot goes from the 2nd floor to the basement. The roof, furnace and a/c are new. Call your favorite agent to view this house.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $32,500
-
- Updated
