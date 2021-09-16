709 E Maple is a 3 bedroom, 1-1/4 bath house. It has been a rental property and is ready for it's next tenant. The main level has a living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry hook up, and 1/4 bath. Upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. House is in nice quiet neighborhood. Property is being sold as is. Contact your favorite agent to see this property.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $39,000
A new option for home-cooked meals is now available in Shenandoah.
Making Shenandoah more visually welcoming, addressing safety concerns and enhancing transportation is the goal of the Shenandoah steering comm…
Ed “Perk” Perkins has thrown his hat in the Shenandoah mayoral race.
The Sidney Cowgirls nearly took a set off Nebraska’s top-ranked team in Class D2, but lost 3-0 Thursday, Sept. 9, at Falls City Sacred Heart.
SIDNEY – The Sidney football team already had a tough draw with Earlham coming in for their home opener Friday, Sept. 10. Add to that the Cowb…
Shenandoah Medical Center has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Iowa Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedba…