BUILDING CHARACTER FOR THE FUTURE. Here's what is happening with our local town concept of a housing project. Acorn Two is now building a Farm Style home in Woodland Hills SD. Farm homes were, by necessity, designed to be sturdy, practical, and able to withstand their functional abuse much as the land they sat on did. â€œThe kitchen is the heart of the homeâ€ and this home proves that. The kitchen remains the center of our homes and lives. From the breakfast bar, double basin sinks in Master bath, custom shower stall, rough in bath in basement, availability for added decking, window above the sink with a picturesque view and the covered front porch are just a few of the amenities that follows the design of Farmhouse Styles All white interior with gray tones for the cabinetry. Come see what the committee has to offer for the first home to be built by Acorn Two. Be a pioneer, Look at the quality craftmanship of our first home. Then visit with us about future homes to be built.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $415,000
-
- Updated
