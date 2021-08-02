 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $42,500

This is a two owner home. The owners have lived in the house for 63 Years. There is a bedroom on the main floor, formal dining room and 3/4 bath, living room and two nice porches. They have replaced several windows in the house. with the tilt out double hung. Huge single care tanden garage with nice workshop that goes on and on. come take a look. 300 W Reed St. Red Oak, Iowa 51566.

