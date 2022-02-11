3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $550,000

This beautiful home on 6 acers is so very close to town, you would have the best of both worlds. The view is superb along with the quality build of the home . There are 2X6 out walls w/R19 insulation. The living room is 25X53 and has 10' sidewalls with 14' vault of knotty pine, there are plugins every 6'. The lower level is poured concrete 9' walls with steel beams and has an egress window. The mail level has a gas fireplace, sunporch on the east side, very spacious kitchen w/peninsula, lots of oak cabinets, counter space, walk in pantry and bonus hexagon kitchen island. The master bedroom w/full on suite master bath and laundry room with access to both bathrooms. There are two more bedrooms with double closets. The lower level includes entertainment room w/pool table, 3/4 bath, utility room, and 2 extremely large storage rooms. The 30X30 garage is heated with storage/work room. Don't miss out on the opportunity for a beautiful home. Property to be surveyed.