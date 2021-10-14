 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $59,000

This home is just the right size with 3-bedrooms, large living room, and additional large family room on the lower level. This stucco house is newly repainted outside, has a newer roof, newer furnace and AC. The nice size backyard includes a back porch and southern view patio. Don't miss out on this opportunity for an excellent home at a reasonable price.

