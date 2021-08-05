3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $67,000

Located on a corner lot, near a city park, 510 E Washington Street in Red Oak is a charming Craftsman-style home with original period features including French doors, ornate open staircase, unpainted woodwork, hardwood floors and leaded windows. The home has 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, main floor laundry, formal dining room, kitchen with eat in bar This lovely home can be yours to make your own. Take a look soon.